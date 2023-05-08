Create

Cody Rhodes sends out a two-worded message after beating Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

By Kishan Prasad
Modified May 08, 2023 00:01 IST
Cody Rhodes overcame The Beast at WWE Backlash
Cody Rhodes overcame Brock Lesnar in a hellacious match at WWE Backlash 2023. The American Nightmare wasn't able to celebrate his victory in style but took time out to address his win on Twitter with a two-worded message.

Rhodes took the fight to Lesnar before The Beast could enter the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion jumped out of the ring during Brock's entrance, ensuring an advantage before the match was officially underway.

The Beast was caught off-guard and was mauled by Rhodes before the bell was rung. The American Nightmare quickly used the steel steps to his advantage, ensuring that he was able to exact revenge for Lesnar's doings a month ago.

Once the match was underway, Cody Rhodes hit Brock Lesnar with a series of Disaster Kicks. Even though Lesnar couldn't get in any offense at the start, he ensured Rhodes visited Suplex City multiple times during the bout.

Toward the end of the match, the former WWE Universal Champion was driven into the exposed turnbuckle, busting him open. Despite a bloodied face, The Beast was able to lock Cody Rhodes in the Kimura Lock. Rhodes quickly thought and shifted his weight to keep Lesnar down for the three count, winning the bout in the process.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to share his thoughts after beating Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.

"Claim it," Rhodes tweeted.
Claim it

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, shared a heartfelt message congratulating him for his win at WWE Backlash.

"Nice job papi," wrote Brandi.
Nice job papi 🇵🇷 #WWEBacklash https://t.co/xTlsEluaIP

What do you think The American Nightmare will do next? Let us know in the comments section below.

