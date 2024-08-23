Cody Rhodes sent a warning before SmackDown; about to become first-ever WWE star in big appearance 

Cody Rhodes is set to make a big appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. The star has now been sent a warning ahead of the show.

Rhodes is heading into Bash in Berlin to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. However, before that, Grayson Waller took it upon himself to point out that Rhodes was the "bad guy" in the story and had always been so.

Cody Rhodes saw the message and was amused enough to ask him for a chat on SmackDown, and he said that he'd help show Waller what sort of "bad guy" he could be.

"Interesting take @GraysonWWE, how about we have a chat tomorrow on #SmackDown and I can show you how much of a “bad guy” I can be," he wrote.

Grayson Waller has now responded in a video and sent a warning saying he would see him on SmackDown. He also decided to call him Codelander, referring to the evil Homelander character from The Boys series. He also said that Rhodes would be the first-ever three-time guest on Waller's talk show.

"Chill out Codelander. The truth hurts, huh? But I love this idea, let's have a chat tomorrow. Let's do it on the most honest and important talk show in the history of WWE, The Grayson Waller Efffect. You can be the first-ever three-time guest. You're welcome for the rub, kid. So let's all find out together who Cody Rhodes really is," Waller said.

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens will be one of the big title matches at Bash in Berlin

Gunther's World Heavyweight Title defense will likely be the match that headlines the Bash in Berlin at this time. However, Rhodes will also be defending his title in a huge match, as Kevin Owens will get another shot at the title.

While Nick Aldis didn't have Owens in his plans for the title, Rhodes convinced him to let the star get a shot before Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if Owens can win the championship and, if so, how that will affect what happens next.

