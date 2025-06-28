  • home icon
  Cody Rhodes set for blockbuster SummerSlam clash; wrestling veteran claims WWE can cash in on dream match (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes set for blockbuster SummerSlam clash; wrestling veteran claims WWE can cash in on dream match (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 28, 2025 18:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the new King of the Ring [Image: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes is the new King of the Ring [Image: WWE.com]

WWE star Cody Rhodes created history at Night of Champions. The American Nightmare became the King of the Ring for the first time in his career.

Rhodes had an instant classic with his former mentor Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The match was a thrilling nail-biter, with Cody winning with a Cross Rhodes after pushing The Viper into an exposed turnbuckle.

During an exclusive chat, Sportskeeda's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, mentioned that Cody's win opened up the possibility of having a huge Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk match at SummerSlam. He felt if Cena was defeated at Night of Champions, this would set up a huge matchup that was never done in AEW. However, the veteran made it clear that Punk also needed to defeat Cena at Night of Champions for this dream match to happen.

"If it's CM Punk at SummerSlam, we never got that match in AEW. So this would be great to see Cody against CM Punk. That's if Punk beats Cena," Apter said.
After the win, Cody Rhodes issued a notice to both John Cena and CM Punk. He announced that he would face the WWE Champion at SummerSlam irrespective of who was holding the title.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

