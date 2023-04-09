Create

Cody Rhodes set to hit massive WWE milestone following WrestleMania 

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 09, 2023 20:53 IST
Cody Rhodes will wrestle his 1500th match this week
Cody Rhodes couldn't finish the story at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has been the man making records and hitting milestones in WWE over the past few years, but it looks like his WrestleMania challenger Cody Rhodes is set to get in on the action.

According to Wrestle Features, the former Intercontinental Champion will wrestle his 1500th match in WWE when steps into the ring next time. This includes the matches that he wrestled in his earlier career, as well as ones under his Stardust gimmick.

Cody Rhodes' next match in @WWE will officially be match number 𝟭,𝟱𝟬𝟬 of his WWE career. @CodyRhodes https://t.co/Ce1CmmhuvW

Rhodes made his WWE debut back in 2007 and went on to wrestle for almost a decade before he requested his release in 2016. Alongside his wife, Rhodes then went on to wrestle for several Indy promotions before becoming one of the men who kickstarted AEW.

Rhodes was part of AEW for several years before making his triumphant return to WWE last year. The former TNT Champion returned at WrestleMania 38, where he faced Seth Rollins before going on to face The Visionary again at Backlash and then at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE as part of the 2023 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes was injured ahead of his Hell in a Cell match last year, which sidelined him for several months. He made his return to action at the annual Royal Rumble and went on to win the match and book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

Rhodes came up short after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline didn't let him finish the story. Brock Lesnar stepped up to The American Nightmare on the RAW following WrestleMania.

If Rhodes was able to compete in the main event of last week's episode of RAW, that would have been his 1500th match, but Lesnar put an end to that with a brutal beatdown.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is a future World Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

