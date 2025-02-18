Cody Rhodes set for major match tonight; fans at home won't see it 

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 18, 2025 02:51 GMT
Cody Rhodes will wrestle on February 17 against an opponent he has faced six times before. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see it as it will take place after RAW goes off the air.

We are talking about the post-show dark match - a bout usually held after a televised show to send the fans home happy. Rhodes' opponent is set to be none other than Carmelo Hayes - who he first crossed paths with at the WWE Draft Special in 2024.

As it will be a dark match, fans will unfortunately not be able to see this at home. However, fans in attendance at the show will be able to witness The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in action on Monday Night.

As with all dark matches, the Champion and babyface will be expected to retain. This will be the seventh time the two men go at it with each other, but in terms of televised bouts, they've only faced each other twice on SmackDown - once in April and once seven months later in November.

This is as one-sided a "rivalry" as you would expect it to be.

Perhaps someday, Carmelo will be able to have a televised feud with Cody Rhodes.

Edited by Angana Roy
