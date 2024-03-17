Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are "a*se clowns" who should not be in the same ring with The Rock, says WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took major shots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins while praising The Rock's promo on WWE SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull brought back his iconic 'Rock Concert' last Friday on the blue brand. He insulted The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion in his song. The Great One then addressed Rhodes' mother, vowing to hand her his weight belt covered in her son's blood at WrestleMania XL.

Russo recently took to Twitter to praise The Rock's promo, dubbing him a 'pro.' At the same time, the former WWE head writer criticized Rhodes and Rollins for their promo skills and compared the duo with The Great One.

"Just watched the opening segment of @WWE SmackDown. THAT IS A !@#$%^&* PROMO. @TheRock OWNED THAT CROWD. The guy can turn babyface/heel in a SECOND if he wants. THAT is a PROMO. That's a PRO. Not some Bleach Blonde CRYBABY talking about his Mommy. Or some Carmen Miranda, Cross-Dressing WANNABE who after almost a DECADE STILL doesn't know what his character is. I told you---you CANNOT put these A**E CLOWNS in the same ring as an ABSOLUTE PRO who DRIPS EXPERIENCE, CHARISMA and GREATNESS. THAT IS A SHOOT," he wrote.

It is certain now Cody and Seth will have to take the fight to The Rock after his promo on Monday Night RAW, especially after the fans seem to side with The Brahma Bull of late.

The Rock will return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Brahma Bull is set to return to the ring for the first time in eight years at WrestleMania XL. He will team up with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One.

The Rock also revealed his plan to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief on Night Two. The title match will be contested under Bloodline Rules if The Brahma Bull and his cousin win the tag team match on night one. However, the wrestling legend and the rest of The Bloodline would be banned from ringside if Rhodes and Rollins win.

While The Rock is not advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, The American Nightmare is scheduled to stand face-to-face with his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, on the blue brand. It will also be interesting to see if Rhodes will respond to The Rock's latest insults on Monday Night RAW.

