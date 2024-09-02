Cody Rhodes shares heartfelt message of thanks following successful WWE tour

Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion continues after a major win at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. Cody had a successful live event tour leading up to Saturday's big event, and now he's shared an outstanding look at the thunderous reaction he received from the German crowd.

The American Nightmare retained the Undisputed WWE Championship over Kevin Owens in the 23-minute opener at Bash in Berlin, which was labeled by some as a classic. Cody also headlined the Road to Bash in Berlin tour of Europe this past week, where he beat AJ Styles in The Netherlands on night one, Belgium on night two, and other German cities for the final three nights.

The WWE Universe blew the roof off the Uber Arena on Saturday night, especially for Cody's entrance. Fans shook things up for the main event of the show. Rhodes took to Instagram to share an exclusive look at his thunderous entrance and how fans reacted.

"Never gets old. Thank You Berlin [heart emoji] #WWEBash," Cody Rhodes wrote with the video below.

Cody has now been the Undisputed Champion for 147 recognized days. Bash in Berlin marked his fifth televised title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two.

WWE is planning a big rematch for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed Championship now that he's retained over Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. It appears his sixth televised title defense will come as a rematch.

Solo Sikoa issued a pre-Bash in Berlin warning on SmackDown, promising to come after the winner of Cody vs. Owens. Michael Cole later confirmed during Saturday's PLE that The New Tribal Chief would be the next obstacle for The American Nightmare. It was not confirmed if the match will happen at Bad Blood on October 5 or sooner.

Rhodes previously retained over Sikoa in the 29-minute Bloodline Rules main event of SummerSlam on August 3. Roman Reigns returned and assisted Cody in that match, so it will be interesting to see how The Original Tribal Chief factors into Solo's next title shot.

