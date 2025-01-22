Cody Rhodes shares interesting statement ahead of career-changing match

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared an interesting statement today on social media. The American Nightmare will be defending his title in a Ladder match against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Rhodes has been involved in a bitter rivalry with Owens since Bad Blood 2024. The Prizefighter attacked Rhodes in the parking lot following the premium live event and challenged for the title last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhodes secured the victory, but Owens hit him with a Package Piledriver following the match.

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram today to share an optimistic message. The former AEW star shared some photographs as well, and you can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

Trending

"Everything lookin’ pretty good right now," he wrote.

Kevin Owens interrupted Sami Zayn on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW and stated that he believed the former Intercontinental Champion could win the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. Owens then vowed to defeat Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025 and suggested that he and Zayn battle in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter criticizes how Cody Rhodes is being used on WWE television

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes had become predictable.

Paul Heyman had a conversation with the Undisputed WWE Champion earlier this month on SmackDown and warned that Roman Reigns would be coming after the title. Owens showed up during the segment and brawled with Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter stated that the attacks were "getting a little out of hand," and he would have preferred it if Owens hadn't gotten involved in the segment.

"Kevin Owens disrupting everything that Cody Rhodes is involved with is getting a little out of hand now. Anytime Cody comes in, you know Kevin Owens is gonna be there. I kinda didn't want to see him at that particular point. I would have liked them to have just let it alone with the challenge, accept it then go into the match, whatever it is." [8:04 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL to become champion. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat Kevin Owens in the Ladder match at the premium live event next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback