Cody Rhodes shares his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently addressed CM Punk's return to the company after nine years.

Rhodes and the rest of his team, with a returning Randy Orton, picked up a huge victory in the men's WarGames match. However, the returns did not stop there as Cult of Personality blasted through the speakers at Allstate Arena, and Chicago's own CM Punk made a historic return to WWE.

During the post-Survivor Series press conference, Rhodes spoke about Punk's thunderous return to the company. He mentioned that this time, Punk had a point to prove, and this would be a memorable run for the star. He also thanked Triple H and Nick Khan for facilitating the comeback and hoped The Second City Saint could help grow the company's business.

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You could ask all the boys and girls till they're blue in the face, 'Hey, how do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, a wide range of emotions. But the first thing always is business. Again, we're doing record business. [It] feels like everybody wants to be here. The more, the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board."

It will be interesting to see how the pecking order in WWE changes now that CM Punk is back.

What do you think lies ahead for Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here