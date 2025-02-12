Cody Rhodes could shockingly turn heel due to former WWE champion, says Bill Apter; it's not Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe is undeniably excited to see what is in store for Cody Rhodes this year, especially with WrestleMania 41 approaching fast. According to Bill Apter, a heel turn may be planned for The American Nightmare soon.

With CM Punk doing his best to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41, many are speculating about an Undisputed WWE Title match between him and Cody Rhodes. If that does indeed happen, it will be interesting to see who the fans rally behind, considering both the names are babyfaces.

Speaking about the topic on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that the two stars facing each other would probably lead to Cody Rhodes being booed, forcing him to turn heel.

"If it just turns out to be Punk and Cody (at WrestleMania) which I don't think it will be. I think, I don't think it's gonna be a mixed reaction. I think Punk is gonna be the babyface in that thing. That crowd, that WWE universe crowd cannot at this point get enough of CM Punk. He can do and say whatever he wants, they love him." [21:29 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

