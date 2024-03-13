Cody Rhodes should've shed "at least a tear or two" on RAW, believes WWE veteran

A WWE veteran had one major issue with Cody Rhodes' sit-down interview with Michael Cole on this week's edition of RAW.

Bully Ray has been keeping a keen eye on The Road to WrestleMania, especially on the main event storyline involving Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins. The veteran had a lot to say about Cody's emotional sit-down interview with Michael Cole on RAW.

On the Busted Open podcast, The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Cody Rhodes should have shed a tear or two to make the segment more memorable:

"It sounded like he cried, it looked like he cried. If you're gonna cry, cry. Crying brings fans in closer. I'm so welled up with emotion, I'm a man, and I'm going to break down in tears on national television because of what it's going to mean to me to win that championship." [From 01:35 to 02:16]

He added:

"When you fight back tears, at least a tear or two comes out. Your eyes get glassy because you well up, your eyes might get a little red... that's fighting back tears. I did not see that last night. I felt like maybe Cody got choked up." [From 06:00 to 06:25]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes needs to overcome insurmountable odds at WrestleMania XL

Winning the top prize won't be a walk in the park for The American Nightmare. He and Seth Rollins will have to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 to ensure that The Bloodline doesn't interfere in the main event of Night 2.

Last year, Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his title in the main event of 'Mania and plans to do the same this time around as well. Rhodes will have to do everything in his power to put down The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

