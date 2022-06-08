Cody Rhodes shows off the horrific extent of his bruises following WWE Hell in a Cell [Photo]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to social media to share the horrific bruises that resulted from a torn pectoral muscle.

In a career-defining performance at Hell in a Cell, The American Nightmare took on Seth Rollins inside the titular structure despite suffering from a torn pectoral muscle while training. Cody's gutsy performance in the match has been lauded by fans, critics, and fellow wrestlers alike.

Rhodes has been sharing the bruising progression of his torn pec via his Instagram stories. The latest picture shows the purple bruises having progressed all the way down his arm to his wrist.

Ric Flair believes Cody Rhodes will soon become a world champion in WWE

Cody Rhodes has been like a man possessed ever since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. However, his win over Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell was special in more ways than one.

Hours before Sunday’s premium live event, the promotion confirmed that Cody had suffered a torn pectoral while training. However, that did not stop him from competing inside the steel structure. Rollins and Rhodes proceeded to put on a wrestling clinic despite the injury.

16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently shared his thoughts on Cody's performance, stating that The American Nightmare will likely dethrone Roman Reigns upon his return from injury:

"Cody’s gonna be the champion sooner or later,” Flair said. “I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to get that championship off where Roman has both of them — get one of them off him. I think the company functions better with two champions anyway.”

Cody Rhodes was one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, with The Prince of Pro Wrestling sidelined for the immediate future, it's hard to predict who will get their hands on the contract.

While Cody might not be able to pursue his dream of winning the world championship currently, his performance on Sunday has elevated him to a megastar level, with fans eagerly waiting to see the eventual showdown with The Tribal Chief.

