Cody Rhodes shows off new attire for main event of WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes will be pulling double duty at WrestleMania XL as he will headline both nights of the annual spectacle. The American Nightmare showed off a special entrance jacket ahead of his first match at this year's Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare will combine forces with Seth Rollins to face the team of The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night One. On Sunday, Rhodes will go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes showed off a new jacket he will wear for the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. The coat he will sport during his entrance will have Seth Rollins' logo in addition to The American Nightmare symbol.

If Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes manage to beat The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match tomorrow. However, if The Final Boss & Reigns beat Rollins & Rhodes, the title bout will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

The WWE Universe got a taste of what a Bloodlines Rules Match is on WWE RAW when Seth Rollins went toe-to-toe with Solo Sikoa. From what it looks like, a Bloodline Rules bout is a No Disqualification contest.

