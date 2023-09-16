Cody Rhodes' sister reacts to The Rock teasing WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil has responded to The Rock's recent comments about a potential WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns.

The Great One recently chatted with Pat McAfee, revealing that a match between him and Roman Reigns was locked in for WrestleMania 39. He then clarified that he is open to having the dream battle at next year's event.

The Rock's comments took the wrestling world by storm. However, Teil Rhodes, Cody Rhodes' sister, wasn't too thrilled. She is one of many who want to see The American Nightmare finish his story at WrestleMania 40 by beating Roman Reigns in the main event.

"Looks like I should have saved my wrestling twitter outrage for today 😉😘," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

What did The Rock say about a potential WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns?

WrestleMania 40 is set to emanate from Philadelphia next year.

The WWE veteran hinted that he would love to face The Tribal Chief at the mega event. Here's what he said:

"I'm saying that's a potential, too. I'm open. But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their as*es off. What can we do to put them in a position where they're part of something that is a new change in era in this world of pro wrestling? Again, Vince is a big-picture thinker, as you know. And this is why we've gotten along for years. Just trying to think big picture." [H/T Wrestling News]

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if The Rock ends up headlining next year's WrestleMania. Teil and tons of Cody Rhodes fans won't be happy one bit if this ends up happening.

What do you think should be the main event of WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage