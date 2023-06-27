Cody Rhodes' sister requests WWE to delete photo featuring 2 top RAW stars 

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Rhodes isn't happy with WWE for posting a photo of two top RAW stars, and we aren't fully sure why. She took to Twitter to respond by saying there is time to delete the post.

The photo in question was that of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day duo has received huge reactions, with Dom becoming the company's biggest heat magnet.

When WWE posted a photo of the "couple" with a caption saying "Monday Night Dom," Cody's sister Teil Rhodes responded by telling them to delete the photo.

As you may know, Cody is all set to face Dominik Mysterio in a blockbuster clash at Money in the Bank in London. Perhaps it has to do with Teil's brother facing Dominik, which is why she tweeted that.

She also referenced AEW's Forbidden Door event by responding to a picture of Cody and his Husky Pharoh on RAW - writing "The Forbidden Doggy Door."

Why did Cody Rhodes' sister have issues with his wife, Brandi?

Believe it or not, Cody Rhodes' sister Teil didn't get along with Brandi Rhodes initially, with Teil reportedly taking jabs at Cody's wife from their first meeting. Despite Brandi getting Dusty Rhodes' approval to use the last name, Teil requested that she didn't.

Despite all the tensions, they are reportedly on decent terms now. Teil revealed on Busted Open Radio how things played out:

"Me and Brandi are definitely in a better place now. But a lot of the stuff between her and I on the show is a lot of growing pains from some things that we kind of had, issues, drama that we had early on in their marriage. We tried to squash it a bunch of times, but all those little things just kept kind of building." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Hopefully, as is well in the Runnels family!

