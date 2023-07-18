Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were involved in another brawl on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare kicked off the show which took place in Atlanta, Georgia, his hometown. His mother and sister were at ringside. During the segment, Cody called out The Beast Incarnate, his current rival. He wants to face the former WWE Champion in another match at SummerSlam.

However, Brock Lesnar didn't come out until Rhodes headed to the back. He attacked the latter with several chair shots and drove him into the ringpost. He then picked up Cody Rhodes and dropped him on the floor with an F5, in front of his family.

Brock then locked The American Nightmare in a Kimura Lock while his mother stared on. Lesnar applied the submission hold onto the former Intercontinental Champion again in the ring.

After the segment, Cody's sister Teil Margaret AKA Teil Rhodes sent out a five-worded tweet, expressing her disappointment at what took place in front of her on RAW.

You can check out the tweet in the screenshot below:

Teil Rhodes reacts to Brock Lesnar and Cody's brawl on RAW

During the show, it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will collide for the third time at SummerSlam.

