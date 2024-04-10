Cody Rhodes' sister sends a message to The Undertaker after he attacks The Rock at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, has sent a message to The Undertaker after he attacked The Rock during a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL was an overly-booked spectacle featuring interferences, foreign objects, and massive surprises. The match saw appearances from none other than The Deadman, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins, and John Cena.

The Undertaker hit a Chokeslam on The Great One during the final moments of the high-stakes match. Moments later, Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Shortly after, Teil Rhodes took to X/Twitter to thank The Phenom and gave him a shout-out for helping Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Check out Teil Rhodes' tweet below:

What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion remains to be seen.

The Undertaker's rivalries with The Rock and Roman Reigns

Back in the day, The Undertaker faced The Rock on various occasions in the squared circle. The last time they faced off in the ring was way back in mid-2002. The duo competed in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Vengeance 2002, with Kurt Angle involved in the match as well. The Great One was victorious when all was said and done that night.

The Undertaker kicked off a feud with Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017 following their Royal Rumble encounter. During the free-for-all, The Tribal Chief eliminated The Deadman and the latter was furious. The duo feuded over the next few weeks, culminating in a big WrestleMania 33 main event. That night, Reigns became only the second man to defeat The Phenom at The Show of Shows.

Teil Rhodes has been keeping a close eye on Cody's feud with The Bloodline from the very beginning. She was hoping for her brother to finally finish the story this time around and Cody did not disappoint her. The American Nightmare can now call himself the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while proudly showing off his title belt.

