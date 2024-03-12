Cody Rhodes' sister shares a heartfelt message following the WWE star's emotional promo on RAW

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt message following his emotional in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Michael Cole asked the American Nightmare about what he did to The Rock on SmackDown last week and why he should trust Seth Rollins. He cut an emotional promo and spoke about how The Great One left out his sister Teil when he fired a shot at him and his family on the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes also spoke about his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and how much she means to him. He added that his mother is the only one that he has left, as his father, the late-great Dusty Rhodes, is no longer around.

Teil Rhodes reacted to her brother's segment by stating on X that they've been through a lot together, but they will all follow him until the end of his journey.

"I've had the time of my life fighting dragons with you and we will all follow you until the end," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes has two major tasks to complete at WrestleMania 40. He and Seth Rollins have to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One, and he has to dethrone The Tribal Chief the next night.

