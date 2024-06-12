Cody Rhodes speaks on behalf of The Rock's daughter Ava; makes massive announcement on WWE NXT

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cody Rhodes made a massive announcement on the latest episode of NXT. He stated that Ava, who is the General Manager of the white and gold brand, permitted him to make the announcement.

The American Nightmare is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. During his in-ring segment on WWE NXT this week, Cody talked about the upcoming bout and stated that he would make The Phenomenal One utter the two dreaded words.

NXT Champion Trick Williams then showed up and said that he felt like he and Cody Rhodes had similar journeys. He stated that they both had huge mountains to climb to get where they were today. Whoop That Trick added that everything feels different now that they are the champions, as people are chasing after them and attacking them.

Trick then asked Cody how he dealt with all of that. The American Nightmare told him that even though they have conquered several mountains, there is always another one to climb. Cody Rhodes then said that he was granted authority to reveal that Trick Williams' next challenger for the NXT Championship will be decided in a 25-man Battle Royal next week.

Cody told Trick that he would know some of the participants, but the others were from different locker rooms. Williams then invited the SmackDown Superstar to the cookout, which the latter accepted.

