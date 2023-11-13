Cody Rhodes had specific reason for leaving AEW, according to a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer says Cody Rhodes had a reason to leave AEW and return to the WWE.

Ever since Cody Rhodes left AEW and joined WWE, many veterans and critics have weighed in on the possible reasons behind his decision. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is the latest to give his thoughts on what made Cody leave AEW.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that the AEW fans were responsible for Cody's decision to leave the company.

“AEW fans have nobody to blame but themselves, for the Cody situation. It’s as if AEW fans welcomed Cody with open arms, & then pushed him away. In my eyes — don’t tell me about the Anthony Ogogo situation because Anthony Ogogo has f***ing gone gone gone! Those fans pushed that man out of that company.”

He continued:

“I’m not saying it’s the number one reason why Cody [left] — there’s probably other reasons, and there is, but those fans started booing that guy out of the building. *Imitates fans* ‘We want Cody to turn heel, and we’re not getting what we want! *Wah*!’ Well, AEW fans know better than Cody does or that we do! *Ugh*” [H/T 411Mania]

Bully Ray stated that Cody Rhodes became public enemy number one

When Cody first started in AEW, he was one of the top babyfaces in the company. However, over time, the fans' perception of him changed, and he was quickly booed out of the building during his matches.

During the same podcast episode, Bully Ray went as far as to say that the fans made Cody the public enemy number one.

“[To Dave LaGreca] No, you know what I’m talking about. You would have never pushed Cody away. The guy was the savior, and then all of a sudden he was public enemy number 1.” [H/T 411Mania]

The fans turning on Cody Rhodes in AEW was a bit of a surprise to all, given how much he was loved initially.

Do you agree with Bully Ray's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

