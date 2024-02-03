Cody Rhodes' story has not been ruined by The Rock as there is still a way for him to finish his feud with Roman Reigns, legend says (Exclusive)

WWE seemingly changed its WrestleMania plans on SmackDown as The Rock seems set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship. While many heavily criticized the decision, Dutch Mantell felt Cody Rhodes could still complete his story the way most fans want him to in WWE.

Based on what happened on SmackDown, it seemed like Cody Rhodes gave away his rematch against Roman Reigns to The Rock. The moment was discussed at length on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, where host Rick Ucchino voiced the sentiments of many fans about the booking hurting Rhodes' image.

Dutch Mantell agreed that Cody Rhodes might have conceded his golden opportunity, but all was not lost.

"You know what I think he did? He gave it away. That's what I'm going to agree with you. I'm kidding, Rick. But I see your point." [51:00 - 51:20]

Dutch Mantell explained that The Rock's inclusion in the world title scene doesn't spoil WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes. All it does is delay the inevitable, as Dutch Mantell believed WWE could drag out The American Nightmare's story for three years.

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'God d**n, just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years." [57:20 - 57:50]

The main event of WrestleMania 40 seems set to feature The Rock and Roman Reigns. While Cody Rhodes could go after Seth Rollins' title, a large section of the WWE Universe would hope the former AEW star eventually gets his retribution against The Tribal Chief.

