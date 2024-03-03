Cody Rhodes suffering major loss ahead of Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer wants The Rock and Roman Reigns to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in their potential tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Last Friday, The Brahma Bull challenged The American Nightmare and The Visionary to a massive tag team match against him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, on Night One of WrestleMania XL. He proposed that if Rhodes and his partner win, The Bloodline would be banned from ringside the following night during The American Nightmare's title match against The Tribal Chief. However, if they lose, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under Bloodline rules, meaning interference would be legal.

Speaking on Busted Open Podcast, Dreamer disclosed his desire to see The Rock and Reigns emerge victorious in the potential tag team match.

"Abso-freaking-lutely. I love the little things. A lot of little things were taken care of in that promo. (...) Yes, I wanna stack the deck so far against Cody to get him to 'Mania. And, like I said, this is WrestleMania. If you're saying this is the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I like layering in stuff too because how is this guy gonna overcome all these different obstacles?" he said.

The veteran added:

"You know there's a match going against him. Also, another thing, management, normal management wouldn't put the good guy in that situation. But the bad guy, The Rock saying, 'Hey, if you do this, you get this.' Because yeah, I said, it works against your face of the company's advantage. I love it because then I also know it's gonna be exciting." [17:55 - 19:18]

Cody Rhodes will respond to The Rock's challenge on WWE SmackDown

During his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber, the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match. However, The Brahma Bull responded on Friday night with his counteroffer.

The 51-year-old wrestling legend stated that he expects The American Nightmare to give his answer to his tag team match challenge on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Rock and Rhodes are scheduled to be at SmackDown next Friday.

The Brahma Bull has not competed in an official match since 2016. His last WWE match came at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated The Wyatt Family's Erick Rowan in six seconds.

