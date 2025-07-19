  • home icon
  Cody Rhodes takes a shot at The Rock on WWE SmackDown before his rematch against John Cena

Cody Rhodes takes a shot at The Rock on WWE SmackDown before his rematch against John Cena

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 19, 2025 02:43 GMT
Cody Rhodes and The Rock (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes and The Rock (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes is set for a rematch against John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. On this week's SmackDown, he took a dig at The Rock.

Rhodes became the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. He defeated Randy Orton in the final and earned his shot at the man who beat him at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on SmackDown, Rhodes addressed one of his recent messages on social media, which got the WWE Universe talking. The former Undisputed WWE Champion claimed that he didn't flinch when The Rock and politics came for his soul and his spot.

"I did not flinch when politics and The Final Boss came for my soul and came for my spot," said Cody Rhodes.

Check out Cody Rhodes' promo from SmackDown:

Before WrestleMania 41, Cena sold his soul to The Rock after The Final Boss initially made the deal to Rhodes. The American Nightmare's rejection saw him get brutally beaten at the hands of Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott at the Elimination Chamber: Premium Live Event.

Rhodes and Cena will cross paths in a Street Fight. Initially, Cena refused to put his title on the line at SummerSlam, but Rhodes had other ideas, as he took Cena out and forcefully made him sign the contract.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

