Cody Rhodes talks about Triple H after his WWE return; what he wants to tell The Game

Cody Rhodes has stated that he wants Triple H to know that The Game is his favorite wrestler.

The American Nightmare has previously taken shots at Triple H and WWE while he was part of AEW. The 36-year-old symbolically destroyed a throne resembling that of The Cerebral Assassin at Double Or Nothing 2019.

In his interview with David Shoemaker of The Ringer Wrestling Show after Night One of WrestleMania 38, Cody said Triple H was the last one he saw before the former AEW star went to the ring to face Seth Rollins. He hopes to speak to The Game and tell him how big an influence has been to the returning star.

"It's no secret Triple H is my favorite wrestler ever even though I destroyed his throne and bad-mouthed him to the end of the earth. He was the last person I saw before I went out there. If he never knew he was my favorite wrestler, now I have to tell him. The pedigree itself. Everything. Even the stuff I messed up, I wouldn't change," said Cody. [H/T Fightful]

In the match, The American Nightmare tried performing the Pedigree, which is Triple H's iconic finisher. Rollins, though, landed the move on Rhodes during the match.

Why did Cody Rhodes break Triple H's throne in AEW?

In an interview from earlier this year, Cody said that he wanted to make a statement by destroying the throne.

“I think I wanted to make a statement on what we were doing, and I think what we did was clearly the biggest statement we could make. Afterwards, you know, I get really long-winded," said Cody earlier this year.

The former TNT Champion noted that he didn't regret that moment or the trash talk that AEW has indulged in from time to time. Cody Rhodes said that was a favorite moment for him in the company.

