Cody Rhodes teases changing the WWE Championship belt

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes posted a photo on social media indicating that he was considering changing the WWE Championship belt.

Cody Rhodes returned from injury during the Royal Rumble match. He entered the match in the number 30 spot and put on a good showing. He lasted 15 minutes in the match before finally eliminating WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther to win the bout. The American Nightmare is now in contention to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ahead of the clash at WrestleMania, Rhodes recently shared a photo of the old winged-eagle WWE Championship belt on his Instagram story. This could be an indication that he is considering changing the WWE Championship belt if he wins. Check out his Instagram story here.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged Roman Reigns as the best in the world

Roman Reigns has been a dominant champion ever since he won the Universal Championship over two years ago. Since then, he has destroyed anyone who has stepped into his path and has built a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Cody Rhodes did a backstage interview where he acknowledged The Tribal Chief as the best in the world.

"There's no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. If you cover this, there's no one better. I can't say I'm better. I have to beat him to say I'm better," he said. [1:00 - 1:08]

Rhodes seems to be the odds-on favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns as the champion. However, it will also be interesting to see where the Sami Zayn storyline will head in the near future. With Zayn betraying Reigns and the latter decimating Kevin Owens, things could get heated soon.

