Cody Rhodes confesses he was a terrible "leader" during time with popular wrestling faction

RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his time in the iconic faction The Bullet Club.

The faction was formed in 2013 by Finn Balor when he betrayed Ryusuke Taguchi in NJPW. Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) joined Balor, claiming to be a group of heel foreigners in the Japanese wrestling promotion.

Rhodes joined The Bullet Club in 2016 before challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. In 2018 a rivalry broke out between Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega, which resulted in members of The Bullet Club turning against each other.

A fan recently tweeted about how Cody Rhodes was the reason behind his discovery of the Bullet Club and piqued his interest in wrestling. The American Nightmare responded by stating that he was not a good leader and learned a lot from members of the iconic faction.

"I was a terrible “leader” but damn was the show hot and tickets were moving. Learned bunches from those men," tweeted The American Nightmare.

You can check out the exchange below:

Following his first departure from WWE in 2016, Rhodes had a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling before joining New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Cody Rhodes' impact during tenure in Bullet Club

At Supercard of Honor XII in 2018, Rhodes defeated Omega to become the leader of The Bullet Club.

The American Nightmare and The Cleaner eventually patched things up in July of that year as the former came out to save Omega and The Young Bucks from the hands of Tonga, Loa, and King Haku.

In October, Rhodes formed 'The Elite' alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page. At the end of the month, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion announced via Twitter that he was no longer associated with The Bullet Club and that Jay White had taken over as the leader.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes The Bullet Club is all Jay’s thing now. Loved being part of it! Met some good folks. t.co/lEn7E8X4af The Bullet Club is all Jay’s thing now. Loved being part of it! Met some good folks. t.co/lEn7E8X4af

It was later revealed that Rhodes, Omega, Hangman Page, Matt, and Nick Jackson have left NJPW as they went on to start All Elite Wrestling. The American Nightmare served as the Executive Vice President of the promotion before leaving in February of this year to return to WWE.

