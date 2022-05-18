Cody Rhodes would be "proud" to carry a prestigious WWE title 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently stated how he would be more than proud to hold the iconic Intercontinental Championship once again.

Since making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas last month, The American Nightmare has made it his mission to capture the coveted WWE Championship in honor of his late father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

Despite his world title aspirations, Cody Rhodes revealed in an interview with Metro that he would be open to holding the Intercontinental Championship. The former AEW star believes he would give the historic belt the respect it deserves.

"I think if I was to have the IC Title now, I would be less interested in my own selfish climbing up of the card and more putting the Intercontinental Title on a pedestal." Rhodes added: "I think I could do wonders for it. My goal is the WWE Championship but there’s a lot of roads to get there. No pun intended. If it runs through the Intercontinental Title I would be more than proud to carry one of the industry’s most prestigious Championships." (H/T Metro)

Despite having been a key player in creating AEW, Rhodes seems to have nothing but respect for the company where he started his wrestling career.

Cody Rhodes knows he can beat Roman Reigns

Cody's number one priority is to capture the WWE Championship. However, he has a tall task ahead of him, considering the undefeated run of current champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns currently holds both world titles as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify both championships.

Despite Reigns' impressive resume, Cody recently stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he could defeat the Head of the Table.

"Roman Reigns and I, we haven’t had any interactions yet,” Rhodes says. “We haven’t crossed paths in the ring. I’ve seen enough to know he is incredible, and even better when you see him up close. So this isn’t the easiest path I’ve chosen. But I know I can do this." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

The Prodigal Son will need to defeat his current adversary Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell before he can finally set his eyes on the gold.

