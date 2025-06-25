Cody Rhodes could turn heel at major WWE event; wrestling veteran recalls huge tease by the star (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' current run in the WWE. The American Nightmare is one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster currently.
Cody Rhodes has been a squeaky-clean babyface since he returned to the company in 2022. However, his clean image has led fans to speculate if the star might turn heel anytime soon. Cody, however, has shown no signs of slowing down and is currently gearing up for a huge showdown at Night of Champions in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament against his former mentor and friend, Randy Orton.
This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill mentioned that it could be a good time to turn Cody heel. He recalled the star saying at a fan convention that his run as a babyface was possibly winding down. The veteran journalist felt Night of Champions could be the stage to bring out an edgy, heinous version of Cody.
"Cody is taking on Randy Orton, one of his best friends, at Night of Champions. By hook or by crook, Cody is going to win. He's going to become the king, he's going to become snobby, and maybe become that second part of a heel run. He said somewhere, I read on the internet, he said at some convention, that he thinks his babyface run may be coming to an end. I think this would be a great time to do that." [From 25:57 onwards]
With the high-stakes matchup coming up at Night of Champions, it will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes embraces the dark side and uses some underhanded tactics to become the king of the ring.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!