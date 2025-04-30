Cody Rhodes turning heel in WWE would present a unique opportunity, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes taking on John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41 was an important match in his career, even though he lost. This has led many to wonder what’s next for The American Nightmare.

Cody refused to resort to any underhanded tactics during the match, even though he had ample opportunity. This led to John Cena getting the upperhand near the end of the match and becoming the World Champion. However, this has also raised questions about his future and whether he might turn heel in the near future.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how fans might receive Cody turning heel. He stated that The American Nightmare would probably not be cheered as a WWE heel, unlike stars like John Cena and Jacob Fatu.

"You know Cody, if he turns heel, he would not be a heel that fans would cheer for like John Cena and Jacob Fatu. You have heels that are being cheered, but I think Cody, if he turned heel, would actually be a heel. He'd be booed." [15:33 onwards]

Only time will tell what Cody Rhodes plans to do next in WWE.

