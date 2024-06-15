Cody Rhodes unveils new name for WWE Championship ahead of Clash at the Castle

Cody Rhodes will defend his title against AJ Styles in an ''I Quit'' Match at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland, later tonight. Ahead of his showdown with The Phenomenal One, the Undisputed WWE Champion referenced his title as ''The North Star of WWE!''

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare and The Phenomenal One traded verbal blows during a heated segment. During the segment, Styles mentioned that quitting came naturally to the 38-year-old, as the TNA legend reminded the WWE Universe about Cody quitting WWE, TNA, ROH, and AEW in the past.

In response, Cody Rhodes stated that he had never been afraid to walk away to chase ''something greater!'' The SmackDown Superstar added that if he hadn't quit the Stamford-based promotion in the past, he wouldn't be here holding ''The North Star of WWE!''

Trending

The reigning champion asserted the same on his X (Twitter) account with a three-word message on the clip of his promo with Styles.

Expand Tweet

The North Star is a fixed celestial point, and in many mythologies, it is seen as the "peg that holds the world together!" The same can be said about the Undisputed WWE Championship, as it remains the marquee belt in the company's history.

Cody Rhodes could be forced to say "I Quit" at WWE Clash at the Castle

The Clash at the Castle PLE will take place later today, and despite Cody Rhodes already defeating AJ Styles in the main event of Backlash France last month, The Phenomenal One found a way to push himself back to the top of the list for a rematch.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion pulled off a fake retirement stunt a few weeks ago on SmackDown before unleashing a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. The O.C. leader later demanded a championship rematch from The American Nightmare, which the latter accepted before adding an ''I Quit'' stipulation. The 38-year-old promised Styles that he would force the TNA legend to say ''I Quit'' in Scotland.

However, with AJ already having backups in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, the odds are firmly stacked against Cody. It will be interesting to see if Styles forces Cody to utter those dreaded words to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion in Scotland this weekend.