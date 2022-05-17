Cody Rhodes opens up on Vince McMahon and others' reactions to his tattoo in WWE

WWE CEO Vince McMahon's reaction to Cody Rhodes' notorious neck tattoo was revealed by the latter recently.

Cody got the infamous ink while still working for All Elite Wrestling. The American Nightmare caught a lot of flack from fans and industry figures for the art, and many suspected that Vince McMahon would take issue with it upon Cody's return to the company.

During a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Rhodes revealed exactly what Vince McMahon thinks of the tattoo. The former confirmed that the backstage reaction to the tattoo had been something of a neutral one, catching no mockery from fellow superstars or ire from Vince McMahon.

“Vince hasn’t said anything [negative] about the tattoo. I’ve been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce [Prichard] and Michael Hayes. Even Randy [Orton] hasn’t said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn’t a tattoo guy and he was covered. But it’s a good thing to have," Cody Rhodes said.

WWE to bring out temporary Cody Rhodes tattoos

Further proof that Vince McMahon doesn't mind the ink was Cody's revelation that WWE will release temporary replicas of it.

In the same Sports Illustrated interview, Cody spoke about the importance of the move, calling the tattoo an extension of himself. He also mentioned that he wouldn't be getting a second tattoo.

“Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That’s what it is. When I was here before, everyone tried to tell me who I was. That wasn’t a bad thing— I was searching, too. Now I’m reaching my final form. That’s why I am sticking to my guns about my character, keeping it as close as possible to who I am. But I’ll promise you this— I’m not getting another one.”

Upon his return to the company. Rhodes has had a lot of momentum with singles and tag team wins over prominent superstars on the roster. As a testament to his popularity, The American Nightmare is also on the official poster for WWE's next premium live event, Hell In A Cell, set to take place on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

