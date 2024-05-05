Cody Rhodes visibly injured after WWE Backlash France

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France tonight. The American Nightmare made an appearance on the post-show Press Conference and confessed that he was mildly injured during his match.

Cody Rhodes was in the main event of WWE Backlash France where he defended his Undisputed Universal Championship against AJ Styles. Both WWE Superstars pushed each other to their limit with Rhodes walking out of the PLE with the title.

In the post-show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes came out to answer a few questions. During his appearance, he was visibly injured and in pain. He was constantly massaging his shoulder and had a mark near his eye. While speaking about his match, he admitted that AJ Styles got a "ding" on his shoulder and that he was willing to face him again to return the favor.

During the post-show Press Conference, the American Nightmare named a number of Superstars that he would like to face in the future. His list included names such as Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Randy Orton, The Rock, and a few more. It is evident that Rhodes' reign has only begun and that he plans to hold on to the title for many more months to come.