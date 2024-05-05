Cody Rhodes wants to re-visit his rivalry with 14-time WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has expressed interest in having another match against his longtime friend Randy Orton.

The two stars have a long history with each other. They used to be part of a faction known as The Legacy, which also included Ted DiBiase Jr. They have wrestled each other numerous times over the last two decades. Another interesting fact is that The American Nigtmare's first match in WWE was against the 14-time world champion back in 2007.

Speaking at the Backlash post-event press conference, Cody Rhodes spoke about his history with Randy Orton. He acknowledged that if this was a decade ago, The Viper would've beaten him clean, but he wants to know what it'd be like if they wrestled each other today.

"One of the gentlemen who was in the ring with me, was a huge part of me even being here today. There's multiple who were part of me being here today but somebody who legitimately took me under his wing, put me in his faction and again, you kinda want to find out. I know 10 years ago Randy Orton could wipe the floor with me but I wonder what it looks like today. Feels like it's a first time ever today and I mean that with the utmost respect to somebody who got me to where I am today," said Rhodes. [23:19-23:50]

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are both part of WWE SmackDown. They can cross paths at any time, and The Apex Predator wouldn't turn down an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

