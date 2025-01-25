  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes welcomes 42-year-old WWE star to SmackDown; new feud teased

Cody Rhodes welcomes 42-year-old WWE star to SmackDown; new feud teased

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 25, 2025 05:59 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion (Images via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion (Images via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes was involved in a backstage segment with Damian Priest on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. A feud was teased between the two superstars.

The Archer of Infamy is now officially a member of the SmackDown roster, as he moved to the brand via the transfer window. He wrestled Carmelo Hayes in an impromptu match, which was his first bout on the blue brand since 2023. Hayes was set to face Jimmy Uso, but plans changed after the latter got into a brawl with Kevin Owens.

Damian Priest, 42, had an enthralling match against Carmelo Hayes, emerging victorious via pinfall after hitting the latter with his South of Heaven finishing move. After his match, the former Judgment Day member bumped into Cody Rhodes backstage.

also-read-trending Trending

The Amerian Nightmare welcomed him to SmackDown, and they shook hands. After Cody left, Damian said:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"See you soon, champ."

Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion while Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. Now that he's on the blue brand, it seems like he has his sights on the Undisputed Title. If he wins the Royal Rumble match, he could challenge The American Nightmare for the coveted title at WrestleMania 41.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी