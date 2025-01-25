Cody Rhodes welcomes 42-year-old WWE star to SmackDown; new feud teased

Cody Rhodes was involved in a backstage segment with Damian Priest on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. A feud was teased between the two superstars.

The Archer of Infamy is now officially a member of the SmackDown roster, as he moved to the brand via the transfer window. He wrestled Carmelo Hayes in an impromptu match, which was his first bout on the blue brand since 2023. Hayes was set to face Jimmy Uso, but plans changed after the latter got into a brawl with Kevin Owens.

Damian Priest, 42, had an enthralling match against Carmelo Hayes, emerging victorious via pinfall after hitting the latter with his South of Heaven finishing move. After his match, the former Judgment Day member bumped into Cody Rhodes backstage.

The Amerian Nightmare welcomed him to SmackDown, and they shook hands. After Cody left, Damian said:

"See you soon, champ."

Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion while Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. Now that he's on the blue brand, it seems like he has his sights on the Undisputed Title. If he wins the Royal Rumble match, he could challenge The American Nightmare for the coveted title at WrestleMania 41.

