Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi says she doesn’t like major WWE star; uses his real name

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown showed the growing tension between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes as they get closer to a title rematch at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.In the main event of the Friday Night Show tonight, Drew faced off against Jimmy Uso, who had attacked him backstage at the start of the show, alleging that he was Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker. The Scotsman won the match and kept attacking Big Jim. The former champion even stuck a steel chair against Uso's neck to seriously hurt him, but before causing any real damage, Cody Rhodes rushed in to save him.The two brawled with each other. The American Nightmare gained momentum initially, but as he turned his attention to Jimmy, Drew took advantage and connected with a Claymore Kick on Cody. Following SmackDown, Brandi Rhodes took to her official X/Twitter account and expressed her dislike for The Scottish Warrior. To make it seem more real-life, she used McIntyre's real name, which had never been mentioned before. Drew's real name is Andrew McLean Galloway.&quot;I don't like Andrew,&quot; she wrote.Check out the post below:Cody Rhodes is coming off a major WWE lossThe American Nightmare's Saturday Night's Main Event title defense against McIntyre will indeed be important, given that he suffered a major loss at the Crown Jewel PLE against Seth Rollins in a champion vs. champion match, breaking his winning momentum.The 40-year-old star needs to regain his authority as a titleholder by winning again. Therefore, the rematch against the Scotsman will be a crucial bout for him.Fans' sights are on the Undisputed Championship match between McIntyre and Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and how it unfolds, and what implications the result would have on the division's future in the coming weeks.