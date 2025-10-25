  • home icon
  Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi says she doesn't like major WWE star; uses his real name

Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi says she doesn’t like major WWE star; uses his real name

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 25, 2025 07:22 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes in frame! (Credits: Brandi Rhodes
Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes in frame! (Credits: Brandi Rhodes' X handle)

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown showed the growing tension between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes as they get closer to a title rematch at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

In the main event of the Friday Night Show tonight, Drew faced off against Jimmy Uso, who had attacked him backstage at the start of the show, alleging that he was Jacob Fatu's mystery attacker. The Scotsman won the match and kept attacking Big Jim. The former champion even stuck a steel chair against Uso's neck to seriously hurt him, but before causing any real damage, Cody Rhodes rushed in to save him.

The two brawled with each other. The American Nightmare gained momentum initially, but as he turned his attention to Jimmy, Drew took advantage and connected with a Claymore Kick on Cody.

Following SmackDown, Brandi Rhodes took to her official X/Twitter account and expressed her dislike for The Scottish Warrior. To make it seem more real-life, she used McIntyre's real name, which had never been mentioned before. Drew's real name is Andrew McLean Galloway.

"I don't like Andrew," she wrote.

Check out the post below:

Cody Rhodes is coming off a major WWE loss

The American Nightmare's Saturday Night's Main Event title defense against McIntyre will indeed be important, given that he suffered a major loss at the Crown Jewel PLE against Seth Rollins in a champion vs. champion match, breaking his winning momentum.

The 40-year-old star needs to regain his authority as a titleholder by winning again. Therefore, the rematch against the Scotsman will be a crucial bout for him.

Fans' sights are on the Undisputed Championship match between McIntyre and Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and how it unfolds, and what implications the result would have on the division's future in the coming weeks.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
