Cody Rhodes will not finish his story at WrestleMania 40, says Roman Reigns' cousin 

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, but he will not be victorious, according to Lance Anoa'i.

The American Nightmare was close to finishing his story last year, but a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa cost him the match, the title, and his dream of winning the big one. However, he has another opportunity to rewrite history when he goes face-to-face with The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year after winning the Royal Rumble match for the second time in a row.

Lance Anoa'i, Roman Reigns' cousin, was asked by Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co whether he thinks Cody Rhodes will finish the story. He responded by saying:

"I told you, man, no story is finishing. Everybody's gonna say 'I'm not watching the product no more and Cody deserves it.' Well, yeah, we'll see you the next night on Monday Night RAW."

Lance Anoa'i on whether Cody Rhodes deserves to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

Even though The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match, The Rock was going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead. However, plans changed after the WWE Universe voiced its disapproval.

Even though Lance Anoa'i claims that Cody Rhodes will finish the story, he still thinks the latter deserves to face his cousin at The Showcase of Immortals.

"Yes, Cody deserves it. You know he went in, he won the Rumble. That's the point of winning the Rumble. You pick who you want and who you go after. And I think if The Rock really wanted it, he should have entered at number 30, thrown everybody out including Cody and he should have won it. Now was that the whole plan to begin with Cody winning? I don't know...I thought the whole setup was gonna be CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Rock and Roman, which I believe I wanted to see, you know, everybody wants to see the family vs. family," Lance said.

WrestleMania XL is only a few weeks away. It'll be interesting to see who will walk out of the event holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

