Cody Rhodes will never connect with casual fans because of a significant reason, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes beat Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of this week's WWE RAW. It was another big victory for Rhodes, who was full of confidence after winning his second Royal Rumble match in a row last month. While he is very popular among fans, Vince Russo feels he cannot connect with the casual audience.

The American Nightmare was attacked by Drew McIntyre after he defeated Nakamura in a Bull Rope match on Monday. The Scottish Psychopath previously confronted Rhodes in the show's opening segment and urged him to challenge Roman Reigns so that he could pursue Seth Rollins' gold.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said McIntyre attacked Rhodes to ensure the latter received sympathy from fans. While the veteran praised the second-generation star's in-ring work, he said the latter's on-screen presentation prevented him from being the blue-collar worker's favorite performer:

“The blue-collar worker doesn’t like anybody in a suit. It’s like anybody in a suit is the enemy. On top of that, anybody with money is the enemy. I never got that (...) This guy’s dad was the common man, and he comes out in these expensive suits. He’s got his own tour bus, you know.” (56:28 - 56:55)

Cody Rhodes has yet to reveal his opponent for WrestleMania XL after winning the men's Royal Rumble match. It will be interesting to see if he can finish his story in Philadelphia.

