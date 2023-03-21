Cody Rhodes has commented on what it would mean for him to win the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare will have to dethrone current champion Roman Reigns to capture the prestigious title, who hasn't been pinned in three years. Many superstars have tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief, including legends such as Goldberg and John Cena, but they all failed. Cody wants to win the gold for his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes, who never held the WWE Championship.

During a recent interview with Stadium Astro, Cody Rhodes candidly voiced that winning the Undisputed Title would mean vindication for him.

"It would mean vindication. I've made a great career out of proving people wrong, and I've kind of taken the attitude as of now about proving people right, especially this new audience with WWE that has really warmly welcomed me back... When is the end? Is the end when I win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship or is the end when I win that title and then take it every single place I can possibly take it and excel and deliver on a level that no champion has done in years?" said Rhodes. [13:40-14:37]

Cody Rhodes says he wants to have a busy schedule after becoming world champion

The WWE Title is the holy grail of wrestling, as every superstar in the company dreams of holding the gold. It comes with a lot of responsibilities and expectations, as the titleholder has to represent the company.

Cody Rhodes stated that he wants to have a busier schedule after winning the title at WrestleMania, similar to what legends like Ric Flair and Bret Hart had back in the day.

"I want to cut a schedule like Bret Hart, like Ric Flair. I want to do something very different than modern champions have done where there's a bit of a less is more schedule. I want a more is more schedule and it would mean vindication for me for sure," he said. [14:38-14:53]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

- @CodyRhodes #WWERAW “I will be the first Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion." “I will be the first Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion."- @CodyRhodes #WWERAW https://t.co/II8e8Bodkh

Cody Rhodes is currently slated to collide with IMPERIUM's Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown this Friday night.

