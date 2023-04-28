Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has explained why WWE must not put the new World Heavyweight Championship on Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to the wrestling juggernaut last year to fulfill his dreams of winning the WWE Championship, something no one in his family has ever done. He had the chance to do so in the main event of WrestleMania 39 when he went against Roman Reigns, but was unsuccessful. A new world title was recently introduced on RAW this week, with a new champion set to be determined at Night of Champions.

Speaking on the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran stated that Cody Rhodes winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be a mistake, as fans might view it as a consolation prize.

"Well, if they put this belt on Cody [Rhodes], then the fans will consider, 'Well, they made a belt up to give it to Cody.' I can't even think of how that would be the worst thing you could do to Cody Rhodes. And they [the fans] were ready to see him win the big one, win the title that they took away from his daddy in the Garden, slay the dragon in Roman Reigns and oh, he didn't... It will look like they gave Cody a belt because he couldn't win the real one. That's just ridiculous logic," said Cornette. [8:22-9:13]

Cody Rhodes has a major task ahead of him at WWE Backlash

Following his feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The American Nightmare has another problem on his hands with Brock Lesnar.

The two stars are slated to collide for the first time at WWE Backlash on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Beast Incarnate is set to return on Monday Night RAW next week, where he could be involved in another confrontation with Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star has to win the premium live event match as he can't afford another big loss following his defeat at WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody will slay The Beast? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes