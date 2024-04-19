Cody Rhodes' could have won last year's WrestleMania against Roman Reigns - Reports

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are two of most discussed wrestlers in the industry at the moment. A recent report has that Rhodes was initially supposed to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania last year.

At this year's WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare finally secured the victory over The Tribal Chief after being unsuccessful last year. The clash saw cameos from The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker. The Phenom, Cena, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso sided with Rhodes and assisted him to earn victory while The Great One and the rest of The Bloodline attempted to help Reigns.

It has recently been reported that at last year's WrestleMania, The American Nightmare was supposed to win against The Tribal Chief. However, a combined decision by Vince McMahon, Triple H and the parties involved meant the win would be saved for a year later as it would be more powerful.

"The original plan at last year’s WrestleMania was for Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns. Both Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque were on board with the return from pec surgery and the title win. A lot happened behind the scenes, with the key points being argued and eventually agreed by all parties it would be stronger a year later. It was also argued that keeping Reigns as champion would open up a key storyline to make Jey Uso into a major singles star and merchandise draw as a babyface. (Contd.)" (H/T- WON)

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about his WrestleMania XL bout against Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his WrestleMania XL match against The Tribal Chief.

While speaking in an interview on TODAY, The American Nightmare stated that it was one of the greatest matches of his career. He further added that the initial plan was to have a match between The Rock and Reigns, but it eventually changed into him fighting The Head of the Table.

He continued:

"Oh! It feels just so sweet and it's validating because this main-event of yesterday's WrestleMania 40 was totally willed into existence by the fans. We were gonna go one way, thinking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. They made it clear they wanted something else and we got to the finish line. Extremely validating." [From 0:46 to 01:06]

It will be exciting to see who will be Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the title, as AJ Styles will take on LA Knight on SmackDown to determine the Number 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

