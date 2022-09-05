Cody Rhodes unveils his canceled WWE merchandise intended for Clash At The Castle 

Current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently revealed to his fans a change to his American Nightmare logo that would have catered to fans at Clash At The Castle.

Rhodes has not been seen in a WWE ring since June 7th, 2022 after the 37-year-old star announced that he would have to take at least 9 months off due to suffering a pectoral injury. The setback meant that The American Nightmare would miss out on WWE's first UK stadium show held in over 30 years, Clash At The Castle, which took place this past Saturday.

Cody recently posted an image on his Instagram story showcasing his iconic logo, which is usually covered in the American flag being replaced by the Welsh flag, as the country hosted the Premium Live Event.

"I heard you Cardiff, loud and clear...made my day. Here's some unused designs for the first I woulda' had at the event. Lets save it for next time. I can't wait to be back." H/T Instagram

Rhodes looked to put a twist on the American Nightmare logo

Since his injury, Rhodes has begun his rehabilitation following successful surgery. Since his WWE return at WrestleMania this past April, Cody has become one of the biggest stars in the company.

Wrestling veteran on Cody Rhodes working under Triple H

Following his injury, the landscape of WWE has changed drastically, with The Game taking over as the Creative Head.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette questioned whether Triple H will continue to book Rhodes as a top star after he makes his eventual return.

"I think with what we’ve seen that Triple H is willing to, you know, repair bridges with people and bring people back and he’s told somebody I don’t care what went on before, we’ll start fresh. I don’t think a throne-breaking entrance is going to be a big deal." Cornette added: "So I think unless there’s something we don’t know about the two of their interactions. I think they’re gonna be fine. I think they’ll pick Cody up right where it left off." H/T Inside The Ropes

Given the time frame of his unfortunate injury, many WWE fans will be hoping that Cody Rhodes will return either at the Royal Rumble or at least in time for WrestleMania, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd 2023.

How and when would you like to see Cody Rhodes return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, check out - Gerald Brisco compares WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes to his late father, Dusty Rhodes:

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA