WWE Legend questions if Cody Rhodes' top spot is in jeopardy under the new regime 

With WWE's recent change in management, Jim Cornette has pondered whether Cody Rhodes will still be booked as one of the company's biggest stars.

Following Vince McMahon's recent retirement, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have all taken on the 77-year-old's main responsibilities, ushering in a new era for the company. One star who is yet to work under the new regime is Cody Rhodes, who has been out of action with a pectoral injury since early June 2022.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette spoke about how Rhodes may be booked in a Triple H run WWE.

"I think with what we’ve seen that Triple H is willing to, you know, repair bridges with people and bring people back and he’s told somebody I don’t care what went on before, we’ll start fresh. I don’t think a throne-breaking entrance is going to be a big deal." Cornette added: "So I think unless there’s something we don’t know about the two of their interactions. I think they’re gonna be fine. I think they’ll pick Cody up right where it left off." H/T Inside The Ropes

During his time away from WWE in AEW, The American Nightmare took a huge shot at The King of Kings by smashing a throne that resembled the WWE system as well as the power that Triple H has over the wrestling business.

Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon's booking of Cody Rhodes

In recent years, the various creative decisions made by the former WWE Chairman were met with a fair amount of criticism.

Continuing on his podcast, Cornette also said that McMahon's presentation of Cody Rhodes in 2022 was one of his best pieces of work in recent years.

"For once Vince was hitting a home run because the story is perfect and he’s the perfect guy to tell it because it’s real and it fits. He’s the son of the guy that almost won the title in the Garden and may have been in an alternate universe if he didn’t go with the NWA, and if Vince didn’t go with Hulk Hogan, could have been the WWF Champion." H/T Inside The Ropes

Since his injury, The American Nightmare has had successful surgery on his torn pectoral, with many now hoping that a return before WrestleMania in April 2023 is on the cards.

