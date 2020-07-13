Cody shoots down fan for derogatory comments about Sonny Kiss

Cody has been vocal about AEW not entertaining haters of any kind.

Cody and Sonny Kiss go one on one for the TNT Championship.

Cody faces Sonny Kiss soon

Cody is the current TNT Champion in AEW. He is a fighting champion and issues open challenges regularly. Cody won the TNT Championship when he beat Lance Archer at AEW Double Or Nothing in May. Since then, he has defended the Championship against many formidable opponents such as Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, and Jake Hager. The American Nightmare has found his next opponent in Sonny Kiss.

Cody defends Sonny Kiss on Twitter

A user on Twitter passed a derogatory comment about Cody defending the TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss on an upcoming AEW special. The user's Tweet has been deleted, but you can read what he said below:

"Seriously @CodyRhodes this is supposed to compete with @wwe now ? You having a match with this low class F***** he’s a joke that I’ll never take seriously. He Twerks in the ring like a stripper one of his moves is banging your face into his ass really ?!!"

The TNT Champion, Cody, didn't take kindly to the user's comment and stood up for Sony Kiss. The American Nightmare's Tweet can be read below:

This is terrible. And you’re not worth the signal boost. But I’ll make this clear to fans worldwide. If you have a problem with a gay man receiving a title shot, you can kiss my a**. I’m proud to share the ring with Sonny.

Cody has made a name for himself in the wrestling world and is a wrestler that people look up to. He left the WWE with a vision in mind, and that vision is presented to the world in the form of AEW.

Since its foundation in 2018, AEW has gone toe to toe with WWE's NXT every Wednesday night. With ratings shifting from one promotion to the other every week, there is no clear winner yet, but both promotions have been putting on spectacular shows.

This week, AEW presents Fight For The Fallen that features the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley defending the Title against Brian Cage. Another match that can't be missed is Cody defending the TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss.