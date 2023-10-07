'Coincidence…?' - Star who Triple H rehired talks ratings going through the roof after WWE return

A popular name hired by Triple H last year believes that her signing has resulted in a ratings spike for WWE.

After being let go in 2020, Cathy Kelley was rehired by WWE last year in a decision that was lauded by many fans. She has done incredibly well since then and boasts a huge fan following.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently shared a post celebrating a year of her WWE return. In the comments, there were tons of fans who dubbed her as being Triple H's best rehire. Kelley noticed the post and made an amusing comment via a GIF, hinting that the spike in WWE's ratings has much to do with her return.

"and the ratings have been through the roof!!! coincidence…?" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cathy Kelley on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's role in her return

On a recent episode of "Out Of Character," Cathy Kelley talked in detail about her WWE return.

She had major praise for two WWE names who were instrumental in her return.

"It felt like the right time and the right opportunity. Steph was really welcoming with listening to what I wanted to do. I don't know what about me Triple H sees, but I look up to both of them. I think that they're both incredible leaders. Just being around both of them at the panels that we've done, you learn just by osmosis, seeing how they work, seeing how much passion they have for the industry," Kelley said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Cathy Kelley has undoubtedly been one of The Game's best rehires from 2022. Upon returning, she had a brief stint on WWE RAW and was later moved to the SmackDown brand.

Kelley is also good friends with the likes of Rhea Ripley and Samantha Irvin. She has had hilarious social media banters with Ripley and Grayson Waller.

Was Cathy Kelley WWE's best rehire from late 2022? Share your comments below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.