WWE star shares a personal update with Kevin Owens ahead of Backlash France

A WWE official recently took to her social media account to share a personal update with Kevin Owens prior to WWE Backlash: France.

The company's next premium live event is just around the corner, and many WWE Superstars are poised to elevate the show to new heights. The event which is on Saturday, May 4th, will be held at the LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon, France.

Company's official Kayla Braxton recently posted a picture on her Instagram account with Owens and penned about having a chance to tour Lyon:

"Got to tour Lyon today with Kevin Owens while we chatted about his upcoming match at #WWEBacklash. Tune into the kickoff show tomorrow to see what we got ourselves into 🇫🇷 🥖"

Owens will take part in a tag team match with Randy Orton against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash: France.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton responded after rescuing Kevin Owens from The Bloodline on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton gave a reaction on his social media account after rescuing Kevin Owens from a heated situation with The Bloodline.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Owens took his revenge as he attacked Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa backstage. The situation continued with The Bloodline overpowering The Prizefighter, but Randy Orton made a dramatic entrance and quickly turned the tables on Tonga and Sikoa.

By the end of the segment, The Viper and The Prizefighter stood triumphantly in the ring. Following the show, Orton took to Twitter to share a reaction to the same. It will be interesting to see what plans the company has charted out for the duo in the upcoming event in France.

