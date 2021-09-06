"Competition wasn't with WWE Raw or SmackDown" — Finn Balor makes bold claims about NXT stints

Finn Balor praised the current NXT roster while comparing his two stints in the black and gold brand. The former champion claims the current stars have taken the brand to more than 'just the first step to Raw and SmackDown' in WWE.

After signing with WWE in 2014, Finn Balor spent two years in NXT before making it to the main roster. He took a break in 2019 and went back to the brand. He spent nearly 1.5 years in NXT before moving to SmackDown a few weeks back.

During an interview with DAZN, Finn was asked about the difference between his first and second stint in NXT. He claimed the roster in the first stint wanted to prove themselves and earn opportunities, while the stars in his second stint did not see RAW or SmackDown as the competition:

"The brand had grown into its own unique third brand. The competition wasn't with Raw or SmackDown. The competition was among each other and proving who was the best in that locker room. I feel like it made everyone step up their game, especially me because now I'm competing to be the best in the locker room against some of the best performers in the world, be it Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa. All these guys had taken NXT to a level that it wasn't at when I was there on my first run." said Finn Balor.

What is next for Finn Balor in WWE?

Finn Balor lost his chance to win the WWE Universal Title last Friday, but SmackDown ended with a tease of the Demon King coming back.

The former Universal Champion confirmed his alter-ego would return in the future if needed, and it looks like WWE is heading in that direction.

Edited by Angana Roy