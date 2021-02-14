"Complete delusion" - Former WWE Champion responds to CM Punk's claim that he would squash him in a match

Over the weekend, CM Punk held a quick Q and A session on his official Twitter handle, with one fan asking what would have happened had he faced 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in the ring.

The question stated that CM Punk almost fought Austin back in 2013-14, with the fan asking whether it would have been the greatest match of all time. Punk responded amusingly, claiming that this match would have ended in a squash in his favor. Here is what he said:

"Would've been short. GTS, 1 2 3."

WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has since responded to the Straight Edge Superstar's bold claim by laying out how he felt a match between them would go. He was more specific in his vision for the match, stating that it would have been in Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, and lasted nearly an hour.

Stone Cold went on to add that he would have won with seconds remaining for the 60-minute time limit. It couldn't be further from how Punk imagined this dream match would go. Check out his tweet below:

I see. @CMPunk You did say that. Damn.

Complete delusion. I had us at a 60 minute time limit match at the Rosemont Horizon. Right there in Chicago. Chi Town. The Windy City. Helluva match.

Caught you with a Stunner at 59:56. You did not kick out.

Bottom line. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/4Mcr6PqD5E — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 14, 2021

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin vs. CM Punk remains one of the biggest dream matches never to happen in WWE

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and CM Punk were very different from each other. While the two of them got over as megastars at the expense of authority figures, Punk's straight-edge lifestyle is a complete reverse from Austin's beer bashes in the ring. They do have the two most annoying chants in WWE history, though.

The two even shared a backstage segment on RAW in 2011, a few weeks before CM Punk's big push towards the WWE Championship. A year later, he and Austin were featured in a sit-down interview with Jim Ross to promote the WWE '13 video game. While a feud and match were somewhat teased, it obviously never came to fruition.

For all of their similarities and differences, a match between 'Stone Cold' Austin and CM Punk would have been a spectacle of the highest order, and it was worthy of headlining WrestleMania as well. Right now, it is unlikely that either man would step back into the ring.