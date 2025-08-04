  • home icon
Compliments to WWE stars Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 04, 2025 18:36 GMT
This is amazing (image via WWE)
This is amazing [Image credit: WWE.com]

Wyatt Sicks picked up the biggest win of their short WWE career last night at SummerSlam, but it seems that not everyone is happy with the victory. The team was booed as they celebrated the win, after withstanding much of the abuse of the brutal TLC match.

Despite that, today marks a year since Wyatt Sicks' in-ring debut on RAW, which means that even though they have missed large chunks of the year, they celebrate their one-year anniversary as champions.

The Wyatt Sicks faced Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers on the August 5, 2024, edition of RAW after making their debut in June of that same year.

The group has always made the numbers work for them, and even against five other teams this past weekend at SummerSlam, Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross were there alongside Uncle Howdy to ensure that Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis would retain their WWE Tag Team Championship.

It has been a tough year for Wyatt Sicks in WWE

It has been an interesting year for the group, which has looked to find its feet and its place on the roster after being brought together following the passing of Bray Wyatt.

The real-life brother of Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, opted to take on the Uncle Howdy persona and has made his Firefly Funhouse character a reality with several other WWE stars.

The group had one of the greatest debuts in WWE history in the summer of 2024, but their momentum slowed somewhat after they feuded with The Miz and The Final Testament.

However, the group has found their feet on SmackDown and as part of the tag team division, where they are the current champions. Following their TLC match at SummerSlam, the faction has several options, considering the talent accumulated in that division over recent months.

Hopefully, Nikki Cross will be reinserted into the women's division in the near future to allow her to thrive on SmackDown as well.

