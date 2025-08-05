  • home icon
  Compliments to WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Compliments to WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 05, 2025 17:01 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be done (image via WWE)
Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be done [Image credit: WWE.com]

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been making headlines over the past week after it was reported that their contracts with WWE are set to expire this weekend.

The two stars made their return to WWE three years ago today after their original release back in 2021. The couple was only away from the company for nine months before returning on August 5, 2022.

Their future has been flung into doubt over the past few days, especially following SummerSlam when Kross was unable to force Sami Zayn to turn to the dark side, and Zayn then made it clear that they were done following his win.

According to reports, Kross and Scarlett were not backstage last night at RAW, and their WWE future now remains in doubt, with the most recent reports suggesting that the couple is yet to be handed new deals.

Karrion Kross has had an interesting run in WWE over the past few months

Karrion Kross hasn't been pushed by WWE at all in recent months, but fans have been able to latch on to what he has been handed and have supported him enough for him to have been on the last two premium live events cards.

Kross lost both matches to Sami Zayn, which led to more backlash from fans, but it seems that fans are still cheering for The Doom Walker despite the lack of opportunities he has been handed.

Kross and his wife Scarlett bring something unique to WWE, and after three years on the main roster proving that they have what it takes to move to the next level, WWE has refused to allow it.

Will SummerSlam be Karrion Kross' final WWE match, or is there going to be a last-minute swerve with the company to ensure that they are able to retain his services for another few years?

Edited by Phillipa Marie
