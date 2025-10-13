  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Concern over Rhea Ripley during WWE RAW commercial break

Concern over Rhea Ripley during WWE RAW commercial break

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:11 GMT
Rhea Ripley on RAW [Image credits: WWE
Rhea Ripley on RAW [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in action on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. There is a major concern over The Eradicator's health following the events on the red brand's show.

Ad

At Crown Jewel 2025, Rhea Ripley teamed up with IYO SKY to lock horns with Kairi Sane and Asuka in a Tag Team Match. Mami and The Genius of the Sky ultimately emerged victorious. However, their feud with The Kabuki Warriors hasn't ended.

On tonight's WWE RAW, The Eradicator locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. Ripley dominated the whole bout, and despite several interferences by The Empress of Tomorrow, she ended up defeating Sane. Following the match, Asuka attacked IYO SKY, who was standing outside the ring to support Mami. Rhea then came to SKY's aid, but the numbers game proved to be too much for her after Kairi hit her with a Kendo Stick from the back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Empress of Tomorrow then hit Rhea Ripley with a vicious DDT on the announcer's table. The Kabuki Warriors continued to assault The Eradicator before the show went on commercial break. However, during the break, Ripley was helped to the back by an official and IYO SKY, as she couldn't walk after the assault.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Check out a clip of The Kabuki Warriors' assault on Rhea Ripley below:

Ad

There is a major concern over Rhea Ripley's health after this attack, as many believe that the Triple H-led creative team is looking to take her off WWE TV for some time, possibly with a Kayfabe injury.

If this happens, IYO SKY will be left all alone against Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors could do the same thing with The Genius of the Sky amid Ripley's possible absence. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhea Ripley's future after WWE RAW.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications