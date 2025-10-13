Concern over Rhea Ripley during WWE RAW commercial break

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was in action on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. There is a major concern over The Eradicator's health following the events on the red brand's show.At Crown Jewel 2025, Rhea Ripley teamed up with IYO SKY to lock horns with Kairi Sane and Asuka in a Tag Team Match. Mami and The Genius of the Sky ultimately emerged victorious. However, their feud with The Kabuki Warriors hasn't ended. On tonight's WWE RAW, The Eradicator locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. Ripley dominated the whole bout, and despite several interferences by The Empress of Tomorrow, she ended up defeating Sane. Following the match, Asuka attacked IYO SKY, who was standing outside the ring to support Mami. Rhea then came to SKY's aid, but the numbers game proved to be too much for her after Kairi hit her with a Kendo Stick from the back.The Empress of Tomorrow then hit Rhea Ripley with a vicious DDT on the announcer's table. The Kabuki Warriors continued to assault The Eradicator before the show went on commercial break. However, during the break, Ripley was helped to the back by an official and IYO SKY, as she couldn't walk after the assault.Check out a clip of The Kabuki Warriors' assault on Rhea Ripley below:There is a major concern over Rhea Ripley's health after this attack, as many believe that the Triple H-led creative team is looking to take her off WWE TV for some time, possibly with a Kayfabe injury.If this happens, IYO SKY will be left all alone against Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Kabuki Warriors could do the same thing with The Genius of the Sky amid Ripley's possible absence. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhea Ripley's future after WWE RAW.